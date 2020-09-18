Construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor to create 90,000 jobs: National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited

Sections
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:13 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will create 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction of the high-speed railway line, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is building the project, has claimed.

NHSRCL has stated that more than 51,000 technicians, skilled and unskilled workers, would be required for the construction of the railway lines.

“NHSRCL is exploring the possibilities of providing training to unskilled labourers in various construction-related disciplines such as bar bending, tile and concrete laying, construction electrical works, plastering, among others, to improve their chances of employability and earnings,” said NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur.

The construction works for the high-speed railway corridor project will include 12 stations, a 460-km long viaduct, a 7-km undersea tunnel, 26-km-long tunnels and 27 steel bridges.



NHSRCL said 64% of land needed for the construction of the project has been acquired, most of which is from Gujarat and few from Maharashtra.

However, the authorities have stated that the deadline for the project, which was earlier set for December 2023, would have to be reassessed, as the land acquisition process has met several roadblocks owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The timeline for land acquisition for the project will be rechecked due to the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Important construction-related tenders are expected to be opened and finalised in a few months. These tenders are for the design and construction of civil and building works involving viaducts, bridges, maintenance depots and station buildings,” said a senior NHSRCL official.

