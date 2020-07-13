Consumers protests over inflated bills
Consumers protested against inflated bills in various parts of the state on Monday. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, protests were held in Bhiwandi, Bhandup and Palghar. Pratap Hogade, a power activist said that those consuming less than 300 units must be exempted from paying bills of the last 3 months. Consumers across the state have complained of receiving high bills in June 2020.