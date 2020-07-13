Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Consumers protests over inflated bills

Consumers protests over inflated bills

Consumers protested against inflated bills in various parts of the state on Monday. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, protests were held in Bhiwandi, Bhandup and Palghar. Pratap...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Consumers protested against inflated bills in various parts of the state on Monday. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, protests were held in Bhiwandi, Bhandup and Palghar. Pratap Hogade, a power activist said that those consuming less than 300 units must be exempted from paying bills of the last 3 months. Consumers across the state have complained of receiving high bills in June 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian boxing team’s doctor tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 13, 2020 21:19 IST
We had no inkling that Soorma Bhopali would become so iconic: Ramesh Sippy 
Jul 13, 2020 21:11 IST
Inmate escapes from temporary prison in Yerawada
Jul 13, 2020 21:08 IST
Cong govt trying to cover up Amritsar pvt lab scam: SAD
Jul 13, 2020 21:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.