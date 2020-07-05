Actor Akshay Kumar’s Nashik trip: Maharashtra minister Bhujbal clarifies that no rules violated

Actor Akshay Kumar’s Nashik trip by helicopter created a stir as the district’s guardian minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, said on Saturday that he received complaints of violation of lockdown rules and he asked the local administration to probe the same.

Later in the evening, Bhujbal said that the actor had come to visit a doctor and there was no flouting of rules when providing him police protection. The minister said that after the preliminary information he received, he does not find any reason to probe the issue further.

Bhujbal, while speaking to the media after the inauguration of a Covid-19 facility in Nashik on Saturday morning, said that he had received complaints about the actor’s trip. He said he was surprised that when the chief minister of the state and ministers travel by road, how the actor received VIP treatment and how he could fly in a helicopter amid the lockdown. He said that he would seek information from officials and check if there was any flouting of rules and how was he provided police escort by the city police when he was travelling to the rural area of the district.

Kumar had visited Trimbakeshwar, a temple town on the outskirts of Nashik, four days ago, and had shared photos of his visit on social media. According to local media reports, several senior police officers met him during his stay in Nashik.

Kumar’s photographs at the helipad went viral and triggered a controversy in Nashik as people from the district raised questions about the permission given to the actor to travel and stay at a resort during the lockdown amid rising cases of Covid-19.

CM Uddhav Thackeray had travelled by road to Pandharpur in Solapur two days ago for a traditional puja at Vitthal temple on occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. Other ministers and influential people, too, were denied permissions by the administrations, making them travel by road.

Later in the evening Bhujbal told HT, “I had said in the morning that I would check into the incident and how he got permission to fly and stay. Later, the district collector informed me that the actor had paid a visit to one Dr Ashraf in Trimbakeshwar. The Nashik police commissioner had called on him there and the escort, about which complaints were received, was for the commissioner. As far as the flying permission is concerned, the flight originated from Mumbai and it needs to be checked into by the authorities there. For us [the Nashik district administration], the chapter is closed now.”

When HT contacted the actor, his team said, “Akshay had travelled there for health reasons to meet Dr Ashraf, and he had all the required permissions for the same.”

Local officers said the actor had visited Trimbakeshwar as he is planning to set up a Martial Art and Meditation Centre in the vicinity.