Convert Covid-19 beds to non-Covid for monsoon-related ailments: Mumbai civic corporation to private hospitals

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 01:00 IST

By Sagar Pillai and Eeshanpriya MS ,

To ensure that those suffering from monsoon-related ailments like malaria, dengue, leptospirosis, typhoid, gastroenteritis and cholera receive proper medical treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all private nursing homes, clinics and dispensaries to use Covid beds for non-Covid patients.

BMC deputy executive health officer Daksha Shah said, “The process of Covid patients being admitted in jumbo facilities has been simplified and there are enough beds in Covid care facilities for Covid cases. Directing small nursing homes to convert beds from Covid to non-Covid is more of a preventive measure.”

Jumbo facilities were earlier conceptualised and built by BMC as Covid care centres (CCC-1 and CCC-2) to quarantine high-risk contacts and asymptomatic patients.

They were then converted into dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) with oxygen beds, and dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH) with ICU beds.



As of August 19, the total hospital-bed capacity for Covid patients in the city was 17, 331 of which 9,236 beds are vacant. BMC has an additional 2,347 beds in CCC-2 facilities and 50,077 beds in CCC-1 facilities.

As per data provided by BMC, until August 16, there were 592 cases of malaria and five cases of dengue. A senior civic official said, “It is noted that the highest number of malaria cases are reported in August and September every year. It is important to keep the health facilities well-equipped to handle such cases for the next few months.”

Meanwhile on Friday, Mumbai reported 1,406 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day figure in August. The previous highest daily surge was on July 26 when the city saw 1,476 cases. Forty-two deaths on Friday took the total toll to 7,356.

Of the 134,228 total Covid-19 cases recorded in the city so far, 18,299 are active cases. The case fatality ratio is 5.4%, and the recovery rate stands at 80%.

