Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Cop suspended for drinking, misbehaving with locals in uniform

Cop suspended for drinking, misbehaving with locals in uniform

A woman constable from Juhu police station has been suspended from service for allegedly consuming alcohol and misbehaving with local residents of Moragaon in Juhu while she was in...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:05 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A woman constable from Juhu police station has been suspended from service for allegedly consuming alcohol and misbehaving with local residents of Moragaon in Juhu while she was in her police uniform.

According to Juhu police officer, the constable, Sneha Suresh Patil, was deployed at Iskcon temple in Juhu for security purposes. “On July 24, she was in the morning shift and she committed the act after her completed her shift,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Following the incident, a complaint was made to her seniors including Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector of Juhu police station; Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, zone 9; and Manoj Kumar Sharma, additional commissioner of police (west region).

Upon inquiry in to the incident, she was found guilty, following which disciplinary action was taken against her and later she was suspended from service, said the officer.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Allow us to strike off names of students who don’t pay fees by 15th of every month’: Independent School Association to Chandigarh administration
Aug 14, 2020 01:22 IST
Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
Downpour brings deluge to several Sonepat areas
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
In US-brokered deal, UAE and Israel to normalise ties
Aug 14, 2020 01:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.