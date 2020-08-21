Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Cop suspended for fraudulently obtaining bank documents

Cop suspended for fraudulently obtaining bank documents

An assistant police inspector (API) of Mumbai Police was suspended on Wednesday after an investigation found him guilty of cheating and forgery in a first information report...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:41 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

An assistant police inspector (API) of Mumbai Police was suspended on Wednesday after an investigation found him guilty of cheating and forgery in a first information report (FIR) registered against him and two others at Azad Maidan police station.

“API Vilas Vasant Sutar is suspended after an FIR was registered against him at Azad Maidan police station,” said S Jaykumar, additional commissioner of police (ACP), local arms (LA), Mumbai Police.

An FIR was registered by Irphan Mogul, a resident of Vile Parle, against his former wife, her lawyer and API Sutar for allegedly fraudulently obtaining his bank account statement in connection with a pending maintenance case.

Earlier, the family court at Bandra had granted maintenance only to the two children of Mogul and denied such relief to his former wife.



Mogul’s former wife challenged the family court’s decision in Bombay high court (HC) last year, and in February she also filed an affidavit that disclosed her husband’s income. The affidavit contained Mogul’s bank account details.

“Mogul questioned his bank on how they had shared his personal details to a stranger without his knowledge. Bank officials informed him that API Sutar had allegedly visited their branch in Fort on August 16, 2019, and sought account details saying that he was investigating a fraud case registered against him at Agripada police station,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

Later, Mogul filed a right to information (RTI) petition to ascertain whether Agripada police station authorities were investigating any case against him.

Mogul filed the complaint under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his wife, her advocate and Sutar at Azad Maidan police station after he found that no case was registered against him at Agripada police station.

A departmental probe was initiated against Sutar following Mogul’s complaint. The investigation found him guilty, which led to his suspension from Mumbai Police’s Worli unit of LA department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Study: Sars-CoV-2 can infect pregnant women’s placenta
Aug 22, 2020 00:53 IST
Robbery accused shoots self dead, 2 accomplices held in Fatehabad
Aug 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe
Aug 22, 2020 00:50 IST
51 eco-friendly Ganesh idols gifted to devotees facing financial woes in Mumbai
Aug 22, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.