Cop suspended for fraudulently obtaining bank documents

An assistant police inspector (API) of Mumbai Police was suspended on Wednesday after an investigation found him guilty of cheating and forgery in a first information report (FIR) registered against him and two others at Azad Maidan police station.

“API Vilas Vasant Sutar is suspended after an FIR was registered against him at Azad Maidan police station,” said S Jaykumar, additional commissioner of police (ACP), local arms (LA), Mumbai Police.

An FIR was registered by Irphan Mogul, a resident of Mumbai’s Vile Parle, against his former wife, her lawyer and API Sutar for allegedly fraudulently obtaining his bank account statement in connection with a pending maintenance case.

Sutar had obtained Mogul’s bank documents in a fraudulent manner, the FIR had alleged.

Earlier, the family court at Bandra had granted maintenance only to the two children of Mogul and denied such relief to his former wife.

Mogul’s former wife challenged the family court’s decision in Bombay high court (HC) last year, and in February she also filed an affidavit that disclosed her husband’s income. The affidavit contained Mogul’s bank account details.

“Mogul questioned his bank on how they had shared his personal details to a stranger without his knowledge. Bank officials informed him that API Sutar had allegedly visited their branch in Fort on August 16, 2019, and sought account details saying that he was investigating a fraud case registered against him at Agripada police station,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

Later, Mogul filed a right to information (RTI) petition to ascertain whether Agripada police station authorities were investigating any case against him.

Mogul filed the complaint under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) 420 (cheating) 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his wife, her advocate and API Sutar at Azad Maidan police station after he found that no case was registered against him at Agripada police station.

A departmental probe was initiated against API Sutar following Mogul’s complaint. The investigation found him guilty, which led to his suspension from Mumbai Police’s Worli unit of LA department.