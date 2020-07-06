Cops on lookout for 3 who stabbed bizman in Juhu

Juhu police have booked three unidentified men for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old businessman near Jalsa, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday around 10pm when the victim Aquil Ahmad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, visited the area for some personal work. “He was walking near Jalsa bungalow, opposite Bharti Arogya Nidhi Hospital when three unknown men accosted him and asked him to consume liquor,” said a police officer.

Ahmad ignored them but they kept insisting, and an argument ensued. The three accused then started beating Ahmad. One of them later brought out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, hand, and stomach. The three accused then fled the scene.

Locals rushed the victim to Cooper Hospital where he is receiving treatment and is in stable condition. Ahmad told police that while they were assaulting him, the accused addressed each other as Rajendra, Vikas, and Naresh.

“Based on the victim’s statement, we registered a first information report [FIR] against the three under sections 307 [attempt to murder], 323 [Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt], 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and 34 [common intention] of the Indian Penal Code [IPC] and are investigating the case,” said an officer from Juhu police station.

Bizman at Bhandup threatened for money to pay for party

Four people were booked by Bhandup police for allegedly attempting to extort money from a 49-year-old businessman on Saturday. The victim, identified as Girish Mishra, is a resident of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Nagar, Kurla.

According to Mishra’s statement, on July 4, around 6pm, four people accosted him near Khindipada, Bhandup. The accused flashed a knife and demanded ₹15,000, saying they wanted the money to have a party. The accused threatened to kill Mishra if he did not accede to their demand.

Mishra identified two of the accused as Vicky Gaud and Suraj Mishra, while he was unable to identify the other two. “After the encounter, Mishra approached the police station and filed a complaint against the four men. We have registered an FIR against them under relevant sections of the IPC,” said an officer from Bhandup police station.