Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Cops seeking legal opinion in complaint against comedienne: Home minister

Cops seeking legal opinion in complaint against comedienne: Home minister

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the Mumbai Police have sought legal opinion in the complaint against a city-based stand-up comedienne and action will be...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the Mumbai Police have sought legal opinion in the complaint against a city-based stand-up comedienne and action will be taken if she is found guilty of the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in her year-old video.

“The decision on further course of action will be taken after we get an opinion. Action will be taken if she is found guilty,” he said.

Deshmukh has also said that all those who have used foul language against the comedienne on social media will face strict action. Two such persons have been arrested in Gujarat and Maharashtra, he added. “All those who have used extremely objectionable and derogatory language against the stand-up comedienne will face action. Police have started preparing a list of all those threatening her and action will be taken against them,” he said.

Deshmukh said that they will also look into the complaint against MNS workers who allegedly vandalised the restaurant where the show was shot in 2019.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.