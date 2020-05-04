Corona is not the end, keep yourself strong, says a 50-year-old cop after discharge

: The usually busy Deonar police station in eastern suburb of the city paused on Monday afternoon to play a song– Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nayi Jang Hai which translates into, life at every step is a new battle. The song was played to give a warm welcome to Vinod Mhatre, 50, a police naik who successfully fought Covid-19.

Mhatre who was discharged from a quarantine centre in Powai on Monday headed straight to the police station where arrangements were already made. “Corona is not the end. There is a fear among people, but I would like to boost confidence of those who have contracted the virus. One should never lose hope. I kept my mind strong, thoughts positive,” Mhatre said.

Mhatre contracted the virus while discharging his duties. “I had a cough for few days for which I was taking antibiotics after visiting a doctor. This followed by fever. I was admitted to Rajawadi hospital on April 17, and was tested positive on April 20,” said Mhatre.

Mhatre had visited Mochi Galli in Deonar from where he believes to have contracted the virus. “The day when I visited, I got to know during the night that an elderly woman had tested positive. The civic authorities checked 63 residents out of which 11 had tested positive. A couple of days later, I started to have cough,” said Mhatre.

After the diagnosis, Mhatre, a resident of Chembur, ensured that he boosts confidence of his wife, son and a daughter. “Fortunately, they did not contract the virus but were home quarantined which also ended on Monday,” said Mhatre.

Among all the negativity around, Mhatre said that he kept calm. “After I was hospitalised in Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, there were two deaths immediately but I kept my hopes high,” said Mhatre. “The support provided by the department has been phenomenal. I was constantly contacted by the office of deputy commissioner and additional commissioner who kept my moral high.”

He has a word of caution to his colleagues in the force which has seen increase in cases. “Ensure that you use hand sanitiser frequently while maintaining social distancing. Do not touch papers or other objects during nakabandi,” said Mhatre.

Mhatre says that his confidence kept on building as his health improved. “I was shifted to isolation ward after improvement and finally shifted to quarantine centre in Powai from where I was discharged,” said Mhatre.