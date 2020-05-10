Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

Coronavirus patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pajamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:07 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Mumbai,May 9, 2020: A doctor ready to take swab sample of a resident during COVID-19 testing drive in Dharavi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A 60-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus committed suicide at a hospital in suburban Andheri on Saturday, police said.

He might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station and further probe was on, he added.



