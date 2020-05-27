Covid-19: 81% of Maharashtra’s 54,758 cases have come in last 26 days

This month has seen 44,260 cases and 1,333 deaths in Maharashtra so far, which included 25,913 cases and 775 deaths in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

After reporting 3,041 cases, the highest ever single day tally of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Maharastra state saw a drop in cases for the last two days and added 2,091 infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 54,758 cases, the health department said.

However, it recorded the highest single day death toll as 96 patients died on Tuesday taking the casualties to 1,792.

Mumbai, the country’s worst affected city, saw a drop in the cases in the last two days to 1,002 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 32, 974 cases. The city, however, continued to record more than 1,000 cases over the last two consecutive weeks, even as the state government announced that it was chalking out the strategy to graded relaxations from the lockdown.

Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta said that while the government was planning graded relaxations they also expected a surge in positive cases after the curbs are lifted.

“There will be a surge in the positive cases after relaxations given in the lockdown. We are planning to ease out the restrictions in phase and calibrated manners to avoid a sudden surge and will be announced in stages. However, the health infrastructure is being ramped up to ensure surge was handled effectively,” he said at a press conference.

He hinted that there would not be total lifting of lockdown after May 31.

Of the 97 deaths on Tuesday, 39 were in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, 10 in Kalyan Dombivali, 8 in Pune, 7 in Solapur, 5 each in Aurangabad and Mira-Bhayandar, 3 each in Malegaon and Ulhasnagar, one each in Ratnagiri and Nagpur City.

This month has seen 44,260 cases and 1,333 deaths in Maharashtra so far, which included 25,913 cases and 775 deaths in Mumbai. This means 80.83% cases and 74.39% deaths in the state have come in the past 26 days. The first case of Covid-19 in the state was on March 9.

Mehta said that the removal of lockdown cannot be at one go. “The lifting of the lockdown policy is well thought through and based on the extent and acceleration of infection in particular areas. The relaxations will be informed well in advance to avoid panic moving out. The priority will be given to the necessities first and to the choice later while choosing the things that are excluding from the curbs. There will be a surge in the case once the curbs are lifted but we are ready to handle it with the help of awareness among people and the best medical advice, which is best in the world, is available to us,” he added.

Mehta said that the relaxations in municipal corporations like Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Amravati were not given in the fourth phase even though they had less number of cases because the health infrastructure there was not enough to handle the surge after relaxations.

According to officials, reconciliation of figures with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal is still in process, resulting in a difference in the cumulative figures.

After having crossed 25,000 cases on May 13, the next 5,000 in the state were reported in just three days. The 40,000 mark was breached on May 21 in just five days and another 5,000 were crossed in just two days. The 50,000 mark was crossed on May 24, in just one day. On May 9, the state tally had touched 20,220. The state took 53 days for its first 10,000 cases.