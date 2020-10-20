Covid-19: Active cases in Maharashtra drop by 127,000 in over a month

Maharashtra’s tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) active cases is on the wane since September 18.

The viral infection has reduced by 127,993 Covid-19 cases since September 17, when the active cases stood at 301,752.

The ratio of active cases compared to the total number of cases reported has also reported a significant drop of 15.48%.Active cases are the difference between the total number of cases and the Covid-19 patients, who have recovered from their viral infection and those who died of the contagion.

Active cases refer to live Covid-19 cases at a given point of time.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases have been going down since September 18.

On September 30, the state had recorded 259,033 Covid-19 cases and on Monday (October 19) the corresponding figure stood at 173,759.

The ratio of active Covid-19 cases, as compared to total cases reported, has come down to 10.85%. The corresponding figure was 26.33% on September 17.

“The rate of fresh Covid-19 infection has declined over the past four weeks. At the same time, the state has recorded more number of recoveries than fresh Covid-19 infections. The tally of active Covid-19 cases has reduced significantly,” said a state health department official.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country as far as the raging Covid-19 pandemic is concerned.

On Monday, the Covid-19 case count reached 1,601,365 after 5,984 fresh viral outbreak cases were recorded, which was the lowest over the past three months.

On July 7, the state had reported 5,134 Covid-19 cases.

State minister for health and family welfare Rajesh Tope recently had said it appeared that Maharashtra has hit a plateau and they are looking at positive outcomes in the near future.

“We are looking at the current situation positively. It appears to me that the state has hit the plateau, as the Covid-19 infection rate is stagnant. A decline in fresh Covid-19 cases will start only if the public continues to co-operate,” Tope had said.

Maharashtra has reported 42,240 Covid-19-related deaths, including 125 fresh casualties on Monday, to date.