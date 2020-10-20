Sections
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers

As of Monday, Mumbai has 243,169 cases; 9,819 deaths due to Covid-19, and 19,906 active cases

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:13 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Locals at a vegetable market in Mumbai on September 30. (PTI file)

Over 23% of Mumbai’s total Covid-19 cases are senior citizens above the age of 60, and 5% are children and teens, according to data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The bulk of Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases are in the age group of 50 to 59 years (45,779 cases), followed by 30 to 39 years (42,433 cases), and 40 to 49 years (42,345 cases). These form 53% of Mumbai’s total Covid-19 cases which stood at 241,939, as of October 18.

As of Monday, Mumbai has 243,169 cases; 9,819 deaths due to Covid-19, and 19,906 active cases.

Though cases in senior citizens are relatively fewer than in the working age group, case fatality rate is the highest in the age group of 70 to 79 years, which has recorded 2,181 deaths in 17,009 cases, and a case fatality rate of 12.8%. This is followed by 60 to 69 years, which have recorded 2,789 deaths in 32,483 cases, with a case fatality rate of 8.5%. The age group of 50 to 59 years has recorded 2,217 deaths in 45,779 cases, and a case fatality rate of 4.8%.

Also read: India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million

Mumbai’s average case fatality rate is 4%. In children below 9 years of age, there have been 4,257 cases and 14 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 0.3%, and in children and teenagers below 19 years of age, 8,957 cases and 30 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 0.3% again.

A senior civic officer from the public health department said, “Even among this, we have noticed there is a slightly higher percentage of men being infected than women, especially in the age group of 20 to 59 years. Our sero survey results indicated the same. This is because in a working middle class household, men venture out more. Senior citizens are more prone to severe symptoms and already have co-morbidities.”

