Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi cross 1,000-mark

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi cross 1,000-mark

Dharavi recorded its coronavirus patient on April 1, 20 days after the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Mumbai.

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:01 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

The death toll due to the pandemic in the area rose to 40 on Tuesday from 31, but no new Covid-19-related death was reported thereafter, the BMC official said. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file photo )

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi, considered to be the biggest slum of Asia, rose to 1,028 on Wednesday with 66 new patients being detected, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll due to the pandemic in the area rose to 40 on Tuesday from 31, but no new Covid-19-related death was reported thereafter, he said.

These nine deaths had taken place on different dates but the information was collated on Tuesday, the official said.

Dharavi recorded its coronavirus patient on April 1, 20 days after the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Mumbai.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
May 13, 2020 19:43 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
May 13, 2020 19:45 IST
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 15:41 IST

latest news

HC seeks inquiry into closed shop being raided by police
May 13, 2020 19:42 IST
Panvel records 10 new cases
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
No change in Labour position on Kashmir: Keir Starmer
May 13, 2020 19:38 IST
Notices served to labour contractors in Pune
May 13, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.