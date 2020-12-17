Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai cross 11,000; Maharashtra toll rises to 48,434

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,304 new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths, taking the state’s tally of infections to 1,880,893 and toll to 48,434. The number of active cases in the state stood at 61,454. Of the 95 deaths, 57 were from the past 48 hours, 17 from last week and 21 were from the period before last week.

Mumbai, meanwhile, crossed the 11,000 fatalities mark, as the city reported 12 deaths on Wednesday, pushing up its toll to 11,003. The city’s tally of cases stood at 284,404 with an addition of 795 new infections. Mumbai’s active caseload dropped below 10,000 to 6,958 after data reconciliation, according to the state health department.

Maharashtra has witnessed a dip in Covid-19 cases and fatalities this month against November. In the first 15 days of December, the state had reported 62,911 cases and 1,188 deaths, a 8.06% and 42.41% drop respectively from 68,836 cases and 2,063 deaths in the corresponding period last month.

The case fatality rate (CFR), too, has fallen, with the first fortnight of November recording it at 3%, while it is 1.88% from December 1 to 15.

The active cases in the state have dipped by 42.26% between November 1 and December 15. On November 1, the active caseload of Maharashtra was 123,585, which has come down to 71,356 on December 15.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the Covid-19 situation in the state is improving. “If we look at the recovery rate, it is at 94%, the doubling rate is over 350 days and the CFR is low. The growth rate is 0.2%. I think, if people remain disciplined, strictly wear masks and maintain social distancing then cases will not surge and will remain in control,” said Tope, speaking to TV news channels.

The minister added that a “possible second peak” of Covid-19 will not be witnessed in the state if people remain disciplined.

Tope said the state is ready to begin the immunisation drive as soon as a vaccine is available. “Two companies have claimed that their clinical trials are complete; they have sought clearance from the authorities concerned. We have kept ready all resources required for vaccination, including trained manpower, cold chain, methodology, booths. If vaccination is to start tomorrow, Maharashtra is fully prepared,” Tope said.