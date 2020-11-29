Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 effect: Most prefer working from home, say productivity up, reveals all-India survey

Covid-19 effect: Most prefer working from home, say productivity up, reveals all-India survey

According to a survey of 720 respondents across India, 54% love working from home and 56% believe their productivity has increased by working from home

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:25 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Around 34% of the respondents, who said they like working from home, are also willing to take a 10% pay cut if companies allow them to work from home permanently, revealed Mavericks India’s report Covid-19 and Beyond: An Evolving Perspective. (Representational image)

As companies worldwide are taking the decision of letting people work from home, Indians seemed to have taken a liking to the new normal ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a survey of 720 respondents across India, 54% love working from home and 56% believe their productivity has increased by working from home.

Around 34% respondents, who said they like working from home, are also willing to take a 10% pay cut if companies allow them to work from home permanently, revealed Mavericks India’s report — Covid-19 and Beyond: An Evolving Perspective. However, most of the respondents who agree for a pay cut are also senior executives.

The report, which was released earlier this week, also states that 81% of the people who used to spend more than 90 minutes of one-way commute to the office would love to work from home permanently. According to a report by MoveInSync, on an average, Indians spend two hours a day commuting, which is the highest in the world.

Among the respondent from different cities, 52% from Mumbai said they like working from home, compared to 78% in Pune, 66% in Bengaluru and 51% in Delhi. The report also stated that women prefer the work-from-home setup more than men.

Chetan Mahajan, CEO of Mavericks, said, “By working from home, people can save costs associated with commute, grooming and maintaining a formal wardrobe, apart from saving time. Of course, there are teething problems of maintaining a work-life balance, but it will evolve and people will learn to adapt to the new phenomena.” 56% of the respondents said they were struggling to find a work-life balance as the lines have blurred in the past few months.

Mavericks conducted the survey in September-October to understand the behavioural changes among people caused by the pandemic. The report also states that 51% respondents have started focusing on maintaining better hygiene since the start of the pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
Nov 28, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

‘Verify allegations of CRZ violations at Juhu for VBSL’
Nov 29, 2020 00:43 IST
Chandigarh’s new traffic SSP to join within a week
Nov 29, 2020 00:39 IST
Youth held for killing one, injuring another in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony
Nov 29, 2020 00:38 IST
Artist in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme creates rendition of Kaliyon Ka Chaman
Nov 29, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.