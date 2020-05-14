Covid-19: Five wards in Mumbai cross 1,000-case mark

Five of the 24 administrative wards in the city have reported more than 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19, according to figures from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as of Wednesday.

The wards include G-North (Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim), which has the most number of cases at 1,316, followed by G-South (Worli, Prabhadevi) with 1,206 cases, E (Byculla, Mumbai Central) with 1,085 cases, K-West (Andheri W, Oshiwara) with 1,026 cases and F-North (Wadala, Matunga, Antop Hill ) with 1,008 cases.

The average growth rate for new cases as of Tuesday in all 24 wards is 6.7%. However, T ward which includes Mulund has the highest growth rate at 18.5%, followed by R-North ward that covers Dahisar and parts of Borivli, where the growth rate is 11.9%, and B ward that covers Dongri and Masjid Bunder has a 9.9% growth rate. T, R-North and B ward take less than eight days for the cases to double.

Although their growth rate is highest, the four wards have seen the lowest number of cases in the city.

The growth rate for the five wards that have the highest number of cases is 6.6% for G-North, 4.4% for G-South, 6.9% for E, 6.2% for K-W and 8% for F-N

ward. Further, nine wards have the doubling rate between 8-10 days, while the remaining wards have doubling rate of 10 days or more.

Excluding the top five wards that have more than 1,000 cases, in seven wards, the number of cases is more than 500. The wards include L (Kurla; 942), H-E (Bandra E, Santacruz East; 859), M-E (Mankhurd, Deonar; 771), K-E (Andheri East, Saki Naka; 744), D (Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Chowpatty; 563), FS (Parel, Sewri; 557), MW (Chembur; 511). The remaining wards have less than 500 cases.

According to the BMC’s data, as of Tuesday, 1,27,000 tests have been conducted, wherein 11.60% have tested positive. More than 15,000 patients have been screened in 321 fever clinics across the city where swabs of 4,584 citizens were taken, of which 392 tested positive.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward which covers Dharavi, said, “We have been screening more people in Dharavi. We have also remapped the containment zones, and are also engaging with community leaders to curtail the movement of residents. So far, 734 of the total 1,028 patients from Dharavi are treated here only. Of the 1,316 patients, 393 have been discharged. We have a recovery rate of 29%.”