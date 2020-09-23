Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: From August, Mumbai records 104% increase in cases this month

Covid-19: From August, Mumbai records 104% increase in cases this month

Officials attributed the spike to increased testing and easing of restrictions and festivals in August

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:54 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Healthcare workers conduct Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

There has been a 104% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai in the first 22 days of September compared to the same duration last month, according to the state health department data. Mumbai reported 20,031 cases between August 1 to 22. More than double, or 40,957 cases, were reported from September 1 to 22.

The number of deaths decreased marginally. In the first 22 days of August, 990 deaths were reported. They dropped to 862 over the same time this month.

Officials attributed the spike to increased testing and easing of restrictions and festivals in August. Between 7,000 and 9,000 tests were conducted daily in August and between 10,000 and 15,000 this month.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on September 6 told HT that they expect around 2,000 cases daily over the next month and aimed to increase daily testing to around 12,000-14,000.



Chahal added they have a capacity to conduct around 15,000 tests daily and planned to optimise testing.

Till now, over one million tests have been conducted in the city with an overall positivity rate of 18.22%.

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a private health consultant, said it is a good sign that number of deaths has come down despite an increase in the number of cases. “This is because of early testing or detection of possible Covid-19 patients. Also, the availability of drugs to stabilise critical patients has also helped bring down the mortality rate.”

As of Tuesday, Mumbai reported 187,000 Covid-19 cases. As many as 152,000 have recovered. The toll from the pandemic has gone up to 8,555 and the city has around 26,764 active cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Sep 23, 2020 09:16 IST
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Sep 23, 2020 11:15 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Sep 23, 2020 11:20 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 23, 2020 09:27 IST

latest news

MI vs KKR: Burj Khalifa lights up for Kolkata Knight Riders
Sep 23, 2020 12:04 IST
Mayawati slams both opposition, centre over Monsoon Session chaos
Sep 23, 2020 12:02 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Sep 23, 2020 12:02 IST
54-year-old woman ends life in Covid ward of Shimla hospital
Sep 23, 2020 11:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.