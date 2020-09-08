Covid-19: Hospital in Maharashtra’s Jalna asked to deposit overcharged amount in CM’s Relief Fund

Maharashtra has registered 923,641 cases and over 27,000 deaths due to Covid-19. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Officials said that a private hospital in Jalna has been asked by the district administration to deposit an amount of Rs 1.93 lakh into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for allegedly overcharging patients who are being treated for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Jalna collector Ravindra Binwade issued the order on Monday after it was found that some private hospitals were charging hefty amounts from patients infected with Covid-19.

The district administration stated in a release that Binwade appointed auditors to check the bills of patients and it was discovered that a private medical facility named Vivekanand Hospital allegedly overcharged Covid-19 patients to the tune of Rs 1,93,986.

An action was taken against the hospital under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the release added.

The district administration on August had suspended the licence of another private facility designated to treat Covid-19 patients called Arogyam Hospital for inflated bills and deficiency in provision of services.

The release also said the administration has appointed a committee to monitor the implementation of government health schemes namely Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - in 11 private hospitals in Jalna.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has registered 923,641 cases and over 27,000 deaths due to Covid-19. The active cases have climbed to 236,934 whereas nearly 660,000 have recovered so far.

(With inputs from PTI)