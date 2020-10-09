Covid-19: In 9,420 cases from Mumbai slums, source of infection yet to be detected

Mumbai authorities have so far found 9,420 Covid-19 cases from the city’s slums where the source of Infection could not be detected. These cases, found between June 3 to October 6, were not marked as high risk contacts of a positive case-- which is a common source of Infection, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The case count in Mumbai so far is 222,784, of which 26,383 are active. A senior civic officer from BMC said such cases are not from among the high risk contacts moved to institutional quarantine facilities. They may be low risk contacts who were not identified. At 1,140, most of the 9,420 instances are in K/West ward (Andheri West), followed by G/North ward (Dharavi and Dadar) with 1,040, and T ward in Mulund with 757 cases.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 task force, said, “This clearly indicates instances of localised transmission in slums, but it is not a cause for concern. The sero survey results have clearly documented that people in Mumbai’s slums who have no contact and were directly screened showed exposure.”

Presently, BMC quarantines an average of 13 high risk contacts for every positive case in slums. So far, BMC has institutionally quarantined 125,091 high risk contacts of Covid patients in slums. This is as per data since June 3, updated till October 6. Moreover, so far 31.1 lakh people from slums and chawls, and 10.5 lakh people from non-slums have been quarantined.

Last week, results of round two of BMC’s sero survey showed 45% of the people from slums in three wards of the city -- R/North (Dahisar, Borivli), M/West (Chembur), F/North (Dadar, Matunga, Wadala) -- had exposure to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Sero survey is a study of how many people have antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 in their blood, indicating these people may have been silently infected and recovered, helping map the trend and spread of the infection.