Covid-19: In Maharashtra, MMR worst hit with over 434,000 cases recorded since June 3

MMR has also recorded maximum cases -- 491,001 -- compared to all the other regions in the state so far

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 12:47 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample from a policeman in Mumbai. (ANI file)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai and surrounding areas, has recorded over 434,000 Covid-19 cases since the Maharashtra government started easing lockdown curbs under ‘Mission Begin Again’ from June 3, according to the state health department.

MMR has also recorded maximum cases — 491,001 — compared to other regions in the state.

The state has total 1,416,513 cases, of them, active cases are 260,876.

MMR has recorded 434,207 cases between June 3 and October 2, as per the government data. On June 3, the region had 56,794 cases, which rose to 491,001 in four months, the data revealed.



MMR consists of nine municipal corporations including Mumbai and rural areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

After MMR, Pune region is the second most-affected area with 456,733 cases as on October 2. In the last four months, it has recorded 455,941 cases. On June 3, it had 10,792 cases.

It comprises five municipal corporations, including Pune and rural areas of Solapur and Satara.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million

“Both Mumbai and Pune are the cities where first few cases of coronavirus were detected in the second week of March. This is the reason it got spread in urban areas surrounding both the cities. Thus, they are the most hit regions across the state,” said a senior official from state health department, requesting anonymity.

The trend of comparatively low daily Covid-19 cases for the past two weeks appeared to be continuing with the state reporting 15,591 cases on Friday. The state was reporting more than 20,000 daily in the beginning of September.

The state’s toll rose to 37,480 with an addition of 424 fatalities on Friday. However, of these, 272 deaths were reported in the past 48 hours, 65 were from last week and 87 from the period before.

