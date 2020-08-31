Covid-19 in Maharashtra: State inches towards 800K cases

Maharashtra on Monday inched closer to the grim mark of 800,000 Covid-19 cases as it added 11,852 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 792,541. Maharashtra also reported 184 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the state’s toll to 24,583. Maharashtra now has 194,056 active cases with 11,158 people discharged, taking the tally of recovered to 573,559.

The recovery rate in the state stood at 72.37%.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1179 new infections taking the city’s tally to 145,805. the city also saw 32 new Covid-19 related fatalities, taking the city’s toll to 7,658. Of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in the city so far, 20,551 are active cases. The case fatality ratio (CFR) of the city is 5.2%, and the recovery rate stands at 80%. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data, out of the 32 deaths, one death was of a patient below 60 years of age, seven deaths were between 40 to 60 years and 24 deaths were above 60 years of age.

August turned out to be bad in terms of the absolute number of Covid-19 infections and deaths reported. However, state officials said the rate of infection compared to July has been marginally lower in August. In August alone, Maharashtra saw 370,423 Covid-19 cases and 9,589 fatalities. July saw a lower number of cases and deaths reported with 247,357 cases and 7,139 deaths in the month. The cases reported in July constituted 58% of the state’s total cases, while August contributed 46% of the total cases, displaying a gradual slowdown in the rate of infection.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “August is showing good signs, though the absolute numbers were high. The [weekly] growth rate is around 2.15%, the doubling rate has improved to 37 days. If we look at the case fatality rate (CFR) of August, it is 2.6%; lower than the state’s overall average at 3.10%. The growth rate in Mumbai and Thane region is under 1%.”

Maharashtra carried out over two million tests in the month of August. According to the state health department data, it tested 20,08,831 samples in August. The positivity rate in the month was 18.34%

The spread of Covid-19 in rural parts has seen a significant rise as five districts in the state have recorded over 400% rise in coronavirus disease cases in the past month. Data shows that Chandrapur, Beed, Nagpur, Sangli and Osmanabad districts have seen a spike in last one month, suggesting a shift in hotspots from Pune district, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Mumbai to these semi-urban and rural areas of the state.

While Pune district and Mumbai have seen 96.23% and 27.58% jump in cases, respectively, Chandrapur has seen a jump of cases by 451% escalation in cases, while Beed has recorded a jump of 535% in cases. Nagpur, during the same period, has seen a jump of 479%, and Sangli has recorded a jump if 465% in cases. Osmanabad, on the other hand, has recorded 508% jump in cases in August. Looking at the spike in cases, Chandrapur district collector has ordered a complete lockdown for a week starting from September 3. Only medical shops and emergency services will be allowed to operate during the week-long lockdown.

Awate added, “A large chunk of the people these [five] districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha migrate to other regions of the state. With relaxations provided, these people travel have back to their districts. However, these regions are less populated and areas are not densely populated. Therefore, there is an inherent limitation for transmission of Covid.” He added that the district administration has geared up to tackle the rise in cases. He acknowledged that the region does not have adequate health infrastructure and the presence of the private sector is also less which adds to the burden.

The senior state government official added that the situation in Kolhapur district, which has 22,479 Covid cases, is “worrisome”. In the last month, it has recorded a 344% rise in cases. Authorities said that the region is densely populated and therefore the spread has been rapid over since mid-July. “The situation in Kolhapur, which is a major hub in western Maharashtra, is definitely worrisome as it is densely populated. But the administration has taken the necessary steps to contain the situation. With an aggressive containment strategy, we expect a decline in cases in a week or so.”