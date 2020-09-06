Covid-19 in Maharashtra: State past 900K cases with record 24-hour rise

Maharashtra on Sunday went past 900,000 Covid-19 cases with its highest single-day jump of 23,350 fresh infections, taking the tally to 907,212.

The latest 100,000 cases took only five days. The state took 96 days for the first 100,000, 22 for the second, 14 for the third, 11 for the fourth, 10 for the fifth, nine for the sixth, eight for the seventh and seven for the tally to move from 700,000 to 800,000.

Sunday saw the state recording its highest single-day spike for a fifth day in a row

Maharashtra also reported 328 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 26,604. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state improved to 2.93%. Of the 328 deaths reported on Sunday, 243 were from the previous 48 hours and 43 were from last week. The remaining 42 deaths were from the period before last week.

The state has added 37.49% of its active cases in the past two weeks. On August 23, the active caseload in the state was 171,542, which has jumped to 235,857 on Sunday.

Since August 27, the positivity rate of the state was ranging between 20% and 24%, while on Sunday it crossed 25%, as per the data of the state health department.

Of 91,035 samples tested, 23,305 returned positive at a positivity rate of 25.64%. The overall positivity rate in the state stood at 19.52%.

State health minister Rajesh Tope attributed the spike in cases over the few days to the state’s policy to lift restrictions. “Nearly all things are open now under the state government’s policy to unlock. Interdistrict travel is open, e-pass is not required, hotels have opened up, attendance of employees in offices have increased, all this results in infections in a large amount. There has been a spike in cases and we are prepared to tackle it. Self-discipline is a key factor in this fight. With self-discipline the spread will stop,” Tope said.

Tope outlined that contact-tracing is not happening as required. “We have asked all at the district level to trace 15 to 20 contacts. Our survey shows that it is still around 10-12. Contact tracing is crucial and therefore collectors and commissioners should increase their focus on it.”

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,910 new infections, taking the city’s tally to 155,622. It also recorded 37 fatalities, pushing the toll to 7,869. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), excluding Mumbai, contributed 3,497 new cases and 48 fatalities.

Pune district continued to record a high number of cases with 4,744 new infections. Pune city clocked 2,638 new cases, Pune rural added 1,162 new cases, while Pimpri-Chinchwad added 944 new infections. The district recorded 52 fatalities, including 31 in Pune city.

Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli and Nagpur districts, too, reported a higher number of Covid-19 infections. Satara district saw 890 cases, Kolhapur added 1690 new cases, while Sangli and Nagpur districts added 965 and 1901 new cases respectively.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is planning to write to the Centre asking it to continue providing ventilators, masks and PPE kits. Tope said that they raised the issue with Union minister Prakash Javadekar in a Covid review meeting held on Saturday in Pune and will write to the Centre soon.

“The Centre had written to us some days ago that RT-PCR kit, PPE Kits, N95 masks, ventilators will not be provided [from September 1]. However, I have told Prakash Javadekar it won’t right to completely stop the support to the state as we are still battling. I requested him that the support should continue in the quantity provided so far and he has assured he would convey it to the union health minister. We will write to the centre regarding the same,” the minister said.