Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Lawyer moves Bombay HC against Epidemic Diseases Act

Covid-19: Lawyer moves Bombay HC against Epidemic Diseases Act

The lawyer, Harshal Mirashi, has also filed an application for an interim order to restrain the Maharashtra government from re-imposing a Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:15 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Bombay high court. (File photo)

A lawyer has moved the Bombay high court challenging the constitutional validity of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and sought a direction to forthwith stop its enforcement.

The Supreme Court last week refused to entertain Harshal Mirashi’s petition and asked him to approach the high court. Mirashi has also filed an application for an interim order to restrain the Maharashtra government from re-imposing a Covid-19 lockdown.

Mirashi believes Covid-19 is nothing more that cough and cold that has been blown out of proportion by “certain elements” to make undue profit by instilling fear in the people’s minds.

He is against the forced use of mask and quarantine, which he believes amounts to deprivation of liberty of citizens. Mirashi calls quarantine a breach of the fundamental rights that causes psychological issues.

Also read | Maharashtra: BMC to screen passengers arriving in Mumbai

He has contended that the 1897 law infringes on fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution. Mirashi has blamed the erratic enforcement of the Epidemic Diseases Act for threating the rights.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Nov 24, 2020 11:27 IST
Verdict against conversion for marriage not good law: Allahabad HC
Nov 24, 2020 11:57 IST
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Nov 24, 2020 12:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Nov 24, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Central Railways ensures social distancing is maintained on Mumbai locals
Nov 24, 2020 11:58 IST
Actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 from kidney ailment
Nov 24, 2020 11:56 IST
NESCO jumbo centre in Goregaon to start post Covid-19 OPD
Nov 24, 2020 11:50 IST
DC Comics adds Kid Quick to list of non-binary superheroes
Nov 24, 2020 11:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.