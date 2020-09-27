Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 lockdown: 62-year-old donates smartphones to Palghar zilla parishad school students

Covid-19 lockdown: 62-year-old donates smartphones to Palghar zilla parishad school students

Students of the zilla parishad school in Baliwali, Palghar, visited the school after months of lockdown on Friday to collect the smartphones that were donated by a 62-year-old...

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:01 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

Venkatesh Chakravarty donated 15 smartphones with prepaid internet connection for three months. (HT Photo)

Students of the zilla parishad school in Baliwali, Palghar, visited the school after months of lockdown on Friday to collect the smartphones that were donated by a 62-year-old retired reinsurance consultant Venkatesh Chakravarty.

HT had reported on September 14 about assistant teacher Pralhad Kathole’s efforts to keep students engaged during the lockdown. The report further said that since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, online classes were not an option for the students in Baliwali as only two students’ parents had smartphones in a class of 44. So, Kathole had scanned a range of currency notes and arranged them on a sheet of paper so that his pupils from Class 3 and 4 could learn basic mathematical concepts of addition and subtraction.

Moved by the plight of the students, Chakravarty, donated 15 smartphones with prepaid internet connection for three months. The smartphones and the internet will be shared among the students, said Kathole.

“During the lockdown, those who are privileged are continuing with online education but some sections of the society are facing huge disadvantages. We can’t just leave it to somebody else to solve the problems,” said Chakravarty, a Mulund resident.



“I was impressed by Pralhad’s passion for his students’ education,” Chakravarty added. After working out the details with Kathole, he paid ₹95,000 for the devices as well as the internet connection.

On Friday, students, accompanied by their parents reached the school to receive the devices as Chakravarty joined them via a video call. “I contacted science educators from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education for mobile applications to be installed on the phone for self-learning. I feel one-on-one meeting with children is important, so I will be working in a blended mode with kids which is partly offline and partly online,” Kathole said.

Located around 100km northeast of Mumbai, Baliwali is a cluster of hamlets spread across the forests in the Wada taluka of Palghar. Most students at the zilla parishad school belong to the scheduled tribe community and four girls belong to other backward classes. While most of these families live off small pieces of land, many parents migrate seasonally to work in brick kilns in nearby Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Vasai.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Sep 27, 2020 22:43 IST
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase down highest total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Sep 27, 2020 23:20 IST
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Sep 27, 2020 22:30 IST
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

Top Democrat expresses hope deal can be reached with White House on Covid-19 relief
Sep 27, 2020 23:19 IST
US GOP races to confirm Barret as SC judge before Nov election
Sep 27, 2020 23:17 IST
Problems in finding a life partner? Let Astrology guide you
Sep 27, 2020 23:13 IST
300 companies of security personnel to be deployed initially in Bihar in run-up to polls
Sep 27, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.