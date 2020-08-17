Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 6 lakh mark; 228 die, 11,391 recover

Covid-19: Maharashtra crosses 6 lakh mark; 228 die, 11,391 recover

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

A man wearing a protective mask pours bird feed on to the ground at a deserted Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

Maharashtra on Monday crossed the six lakh mark with the addition of 8,493 new cases of Covid- 19, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The state’s coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said.

Also, 11,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 4,28,514. There are 1,55,268 active cases in the state, the official added.

Mumbai reported 753 new cases and 40 deaths, taking its tally to 1,29,479 and the toll to 7,173, he said.



The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 17,704, he added.

Pune city reported 919 new cases along with 26 deaths, pushing up its Covid-19 tally to 80,407 and the toll to 2,077, the official said.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,04,358, new cases 8,493, deaths 20,265, discharged 4,28,514, active cases 1,55,268, people tested so far 32,06,248.

