Covid-19: Maharashtra’s daily caseload declines by nearly 50% in four weeks

There has been a steady decline in Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 caseload in the past four weeks, with the case trajectory seeing an almost 50% decline. In the first 25 days of October, 260,574 cases were reported, against 508,216 cases between September 1 and 25—a drop of 48.72%.

The number of fatalities too has seen a significant drop in this period. Between September 1 and 25, the state reported 10,178 deaths, while between October 1 and 25, the fatalities dropped by 35% with 6,602 deaths reported. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported its lowest one-day Covid-19 death toll since June 18 (in 129 days) as 112 fatalities took the count to 43,264.

The state also reported 6,059 new infections on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,645,020. The state continued to report under 10,000 cases for the eighth day straight. Health experts said that the next three weeks are going to be crucial with the festive season in full swing.

“With further unlock measures and a festive season, it’ll be crucial that people do not become lax. Though the numbers are on a decline, the next two to three weeks will be crucial to see if this curve continues to move downwards or reverses,” a health department official said requesting anonymity.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,222 new infections on Sunday pushing tally to 251,281. It also reported 46 deaths, taking city’s death toll to 10,105.