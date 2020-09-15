Covid-19: Maharashtra to survey 2.25 crore families door-to-door from today

Under the campaign, health workers will conduct door-to-door surveys during which they will check residents’ body temperature and oxygen levels, besides other symptoms, including tiredness, throat pain, dry cough, diarrhoea, and loss of smell and taste. (PTI)

In a bid to tackle the surge in Covid -19 cases, the Maharashtra government will kickstart its house-to-house survey ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ from Tuesday. The statewide programme aims to check 2.25 crore families for symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and co-morbidities. The idea is to effectively curtail the spread with necessary care and also reduce the number of Covid-19 casualties.

Under the campaign, health workers will conduct door-to-door surveys during which they will check residents’ body temperature and oxygen levels, besides other symptoms, including tiredness, throat pain, dry cough, diarrhoea, and loss of smell and taste, officials said.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 5 million, but daily case count drops to 83,809

“Those with Covid-19 symptoms will be recommended a swab test. People with ailments such as diabetes, heart and kidney disease as well as obesity will be referred for treatment. Besides, health workers will also impart health education to people, especially on Covid-19,” said a health official.

Each team comprising a health worker and two volunteers will survey each and every family of the state twice in over a month. The state is also assigning one doctor to five teams.

The first phase of the survey is starting Tuesday. The volunteers are expected to complete it by October 10. The second phase will be conducted between October 12 and 24.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: When will there be a Covid-19 cure? The body is still the best virus-killer

“Maharashtra is the first state across the country to undertake such an extensive survey in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a senior official from the state health department, requesting anonymity.

“The first phase will get us the health status of each and every family in the state that will help in early detection and treatment of the infectious disease, whereas the second phase will be a follow-up to check if other members of the families have developed symptoms. This will enable us to break the chain and reduce its spread. It will further help us bring down the number of Covid-19 deaths,” he added.

In his address to the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked citizens to participate in the survey. “I want citizens who love Maharashtra to share responsibility and participate in the campaign,” Thackeray said on Sunday.

In a meeting called to review the health crisis on Monday, Thackeray emphasised that all elected representatives from the gram panchayat to members of parliament irrespective of their political affiliations must participate to make the campaign successful. “The positivity rate in the districts is now going up. We have erected all facilities, in the last five to six months we have worked day and night, but our challenge is not over yet. We were able to control this (Covid-19) wave during the lockdown. But now we are gradually restarting activities. Looking at the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we will have to impart education on how to live with the virus through this campaign. The mantra for people will remain to not get infected with the disease,” Thackeray said.