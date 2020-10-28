Sections
Covid-19: Outstation passengers at Mumbai’s CSMT now screened at QR gates

Central Railway (CR) recently started the use of flap gates with quick response (QR) codes for screening of outstation train passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:47 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Central Railway (CR) recently started the use of flap gates with quick response (QR) codes for screening of outstation train passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The system will also be introduced at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Churchgate station and other passenger terminals in the city.

Passengers have to place the QR code generated on their e-tickets at the entry points of the station for validation of their tickets. The tickets will be generated through the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

Passengers who purchase their tickets from booking windows will receive QR codes on their mobile phones.



“Flap gates with QR code have been installed at CSMT. Passengers are being screened. The gates will facilitate safe travel and promote social distancing between passengers,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The railways, along with the state government, have also introduced QR codes for essential service employees travelling by local trains.

The QR code system has been introduced at CSMT, Dadar, Mulund, Kurla, Thane, Diva, Ghatkopar, Dombivli, Kalyan, Byculla, Wadala, Mankhurd, Panvel, Titvala and Badlapur.

