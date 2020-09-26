Covid-19: Over 50% respondents in a Mumbai-Nagpur survey don’t feel the need to wear a mask

The survey found 48% of the respondents were not afraid of catching the virus and 42% believed that vaccine was the only solution to controlling Covid-19. (Representational Photo/AP File)

Amid an emphasis on wearing of masks to control the Covid-19 pandemic, 54% of respondents to a survey conducted in Mumbai and Nagpur felt that they were not needed as maintaining social distancing is enough. Around 53% of respondents said they faced breathing problems by wearing masks. As many as 44% said they felt uncomfortable when masked.

The survey was conducted as part of ‘ApnaMask’ initiative by EkDesh, an NGO, and 248 people from Mumbai and Nagpur were interviewed.

The survey found 48% of the respondents were not afraid of catching the virus and 42% believed that vaccine was the only solution to controlling Covid-19.

As many as 55% of respondents said masks would not control the spread of the virus. The survey found N95 masks were among the preferred ones.

The compliance towards wearing masks was the highest among those in the 36-55 age group.

In Mumbai, wearing of masks was made compulsory in May. The World Health Organisation has also stressed the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of the virus.

The municipal authorities in Mumbai have collected Rs 27.48 lakh as fine from 2,798 citizens, who were found without masks in public places between April 9 to August 31.

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a Mumbai-based consultant, said there might be a certain discomfort because of wearing masks while on the move. “But citizens should not forget that until we do not have a vaccine, masking, and social distancing are the only available ways to fight and control the spread of Covid-19.”