Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police cross 2,000-mark

There were a total of 2,028 Covid-19 positive cases including 22 deaths from the disease in Mumbai Police till June 11, 2020. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

As the number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rise unabated in Maharashtra, the police force of capital Mumbai is also seeing an increase in infections.

There were a total of 2,028 Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai Police till Thursday, reports news agency ANI. This included 290 officers while 1,233 infected personnel have recovered so far and 22 deaths from the disease.

The State Reserve Police Force has reported 82 coronavirus positive cases so far including five officers.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is inching closer to the one lakh-mark. The worst-affected state in the country now has 97, 648 positive cases, according to the Union health ministry’s figures at 8 am on Friday. As many as 3,590 people have succumbed to the infection while 46,078 have recovered.

On Thursday, the state recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, reporting 3,607 new cases. The death toll also rose by 152 – 35 casualties over Tuesday-Wednesday and the remaining in the past nine weeks.

Mumbai, the worst-affected city in India, now has 54,085 coronavirus cases while the death toll is at 1,954.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the first time, taking it tally to 2,97,535. There were 396 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,498.