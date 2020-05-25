Sections
Covid-19 positive Maharashtra minister hospitalised

Covid-19 positive Maharashtra minister hospitalised

A Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday admitted in a hospital here, a close aide said.

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

The minister had contracted the infection a few days back and is undergoing treatment, a Health official had said on Sunday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)

He became the second cabinet minister after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to test positive for coronavirus.

The minister had contracted the infection a few days back and is undergoing treatment, a Health official had said on Sunday.

The minister had attended some meetings in the last week in Mumbai before travelling back to his home district in Marathwada.



Earlier on Monday, the minister left his home town for Mumbai, his aide said, adding that he was admitted in Lilavati hospital here for Covid-19 treatment.

“After developing some symptoms, the minister’s samples were tested, which came positive for coronavirus. He was admitted in Lilavati hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Earlier, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.

