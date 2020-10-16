Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 recovery rate in Thane district nears 90 per cent

Covid-19 recovery rate in Thane district nears 90 per cent

Thane nears the 90% recovery mark where as of Thursday 1,288 patients had tested positive and 36 succumbed to it

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:33 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Thane

Thane district has reported 1,97,000 cases of Covid-19 so far, 1,77,206 patients have recovered from the infection and 4,983 have died of it (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra’s Thane district is nearing 90 per cent, while the death rate stands at 2.53 per cent.The district currently has 14,810 active cases, an official said on Friday.

Of the 1,97,000 cases of Covid-19 reported in the district so far, 1,77,206 patients have recovered from the infection and 4,983 have died of it. As many as 1,288 tested positive for the infection, while 36 succumbed to it on Thursday the official added.

The recovery rate in the civic limits of Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Amberanth, and Badlapur has crossed 90 per cent each, he said.

With 47,148 cases, Kalyan has recorded the maximum number of infections, followed by Thane city with 42,626, Navi Mumbai with 41,383. Meanwhile, neighbouring Palghar district has reported 38,641 cases and 801 deaths so far.

