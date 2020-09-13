Covid-19: Rise in Mumbai cases prompts rethink, BMC mulls roping in more private hospitals

With Mumbai seeing a steady spike in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the past two week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to examine if de-listed private hospitals need to restart taking in Covid-19 patients. The decision will be taken in a meeting of civic health official s in BMC on Monday afternoon.

Mid-May, when Mumbai witnessed a similar spike, the Maharashtra government had decided to reserve 80% of beds in private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients. However, with Mumbai’s covid curve showing an improvement by the end of the month, over 70 such private hospitals and nursing homes were delisted.

For the past two weeks, however, Mumbai has seen a steady spike in daily cases, with Thursday recording 2,371 new cases, the highest single-day spike in Mumbai so far, and a significant number of days recording over 2,000 fresh cases.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the civic body’s public health department, said, “In a meeting on Monday afternoon, we will take a call on whether we need to activate some private hospitals to increase bed capacity.”

According to the civic body, the current bed capacity is sufficient to cater to patients, even with the high number of cases thrown up each day. As of Saturday, Mumbai has 37% of its 16,063 total beds vacant, which include hospital beds, beds in jumbo facilities and in quarantine centres for asymptomatic patients. While 19% of its 6,879 beds available for symptomatic patients are vacant, 5% of the 1,417 ICU (intensive care unit) beds are vacant, and 36% of the 7,852 oxygen beds are vacant.

Kakani said, “The maximum number of cases coming up now are asymptomatic, and continue to come from high-rise buildings in the suburbs of Mumbai. Since BMC has allowed home quarantine for asymptomatic patients if they have a separate room and an attached toilet, people are opting to stay at home. This is why, so far we have not seen a shortage of beds even though cases are rising. Many private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients have vacant beds, and even Sion, Nair and KEM hospitals have 25% less occupancy as compared to earlier.”

From Monday, BMC will begin strict enforcement of reduced fine for not wearing a mask, that has been brought down to Rs 200 from Rs 1,000. The rise in Covid-19 cases is partially attributed to people not following Covid discipline, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, according to BMC officials. Kakani said, “The trend in new cases after the spike continues to show more cases are coming from high-rises. But we noticed even those are among domestic helpers and drivers working for families living in high rises. The occupants are taking care. In one building, we got 14 domestic helpers positive, but not a single occupant of the building was positive.” This is because the helpers step out for grocery shopping but don’t necessarily wear masks, or use sanitisers, according to Kakani. He said, “We have reduced the fine amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200 which will be enforced from Monday.”