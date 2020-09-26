Covid-19: Teachers in Maharashtra asked to upload data on students attending online, offline classes

Sections
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:57 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

As schools in the state continue to operate online for the last six months, teachers have now been asked to submit a weekly report on students getting access to online and offline education.

As per a government resolution (GR) released on Friday, teachers now have to upload details of the students attending classes online, those who are reached out offline via phone or other means and those who cannot be reached, despite all attempts. Teachers have also been asked to share data concerning learning outcomes. The data has to be uploaded on a portal created by the state education department.

“The data should be uploaded weekly on http://covid19.scertmaha.ac.in. Teachers can create their user IDs and update this from time to time. The data is essential for combining details of education during the current times,” states the GR.

The department has also given a list of 44 helpline numbers- one for every district in the state. “Teachers can ask their doubts on these helplines,” it states.

Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals’ Association said, “It is good that the government wants to combine this data. But asking this through an official GR is like showing mistrust on schools. The same could have been asked by officials of the education department.”

