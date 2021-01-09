Covid-19 vaccine dry run helped understand challenges: Thane collector

TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma said that civic body will be conducting dry run in all the 15 vaccination centres from Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

The Thane district authorities claimed that the dry run conducted in three of its centres – Diva, Shahapur and Thane Civil Hospital – went smoothly without glitches.

“We managed to complete it within the stipulated two hours, the staff also learnt the procedure and this will be helpful to conduct the vaccination. This dry run has helped understand the challenges,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) vaccination drive started late, though proper arrangement for following the vaccination protocols was made within the centre, said one of the beneficiaries on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC chief, said, “We will be conducting a dry run in all the 15 vaccination centres within Thane civic body from Saturday.”