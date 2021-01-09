Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19 vaccine dry run helped understand challenges: Thane collector

Covid-19 vaccine dry run helped understand challenges: Thane collector

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s vaccination drive started late, though proper arrangement for following the vaccination protocols was made within the centre, said one of the beneficiaries on the condition of anonymity

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:19 IST

By Ankita Menon,

TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma said that civic body will be conducting dry run in all the 15 vaccination centres from Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

The Thane district authorities claimed that the dry run conducted in three of its centres – Diva, Shahapur and Thane Civil Hospital – went smoothly without glitches.

“We managed to complete it within the stipulated two hours, the staff also learnt the procedure and this will be helpful to conduct the vaccination. This dry run has helped understand the challenges,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector.

Read more: Covid-19 vaccination mock drill across Thane, Navi Mumbai today

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) vaccination drive started late, though proper arrangement for following the vaccination protocols was made within the centre, said one of the beneficiaries on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC chief, said, “We will be conducting a dry run in all the 15 vaccination centres within Thane civic body from Saturday.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
by HT Correspondent
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
by HT Correspondent
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Mumbai: Colaba, Chembur, Kandivli have lowest doubling rate
by Eeshanpriya MS
Yes Bank fraud: Bail plea of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan rejected
by Charul Shah
PIL alleges public health risked to benefit bidders; HC asks Mumbai civic body, Maharashtra govt to respond
by K A Y Dodhiya
Maharashtra: Two key BJP leaders from Nashik defect to Shiv Sena
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.