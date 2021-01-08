Covid-19 vaccine dry run: KDMC gears up with 2 centres in Kalyan, Dombivli

Sections
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will hold a dry run at two of its health centres, one in Kalyan (E) and another in Dombivli (E) on Friday morning.“Since we...

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:59 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Civic hospital in Kalyan is set for the dry run. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT)

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will hold a dry run at two of its health centres, one in Kalyan (E) and another in Dombivli (E) on Friday morning.

“Since we have the necessary facility to store the vaccine once it is out, we have decided to conduct a dry run where we will learn on how to carry out the vaccination work smoothly. A demo of the same will be carried out on Friday morning,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The civic body will carry out a demo of vaccinating 20 beneficiaries during the dry run. A total of five employees will be deployed at each health post to carry out the process as per the guidelines set up by the state government.

The health post at Gita Harkisandas civic hospital in Kolsewadi Kalyan is all set up with a waiting room, an immunisation room, four observation rooms, beds and oxygen cylinders and an emergency kit.

“We have selected 20 beneficiaries for the demo of vaccination tomorrow. At first, the patient will wait in the waiting room before being directed to the immunisation room. After the vaccination, the patient will be directed to the observation room where the employees will check for half-an-hour if the patient has any trouble after the vaccination. Following this, the patient will be released,” said Vaishali Kashikar, medical officer, Kolsewadi health post.

The KDMC has claimed to have a capacity to vaccinate more than two lakh residents in the first phase of the vaccination programme in the city. The KDMC has prepared a list of 6,000 health workers for the first phase of vaccination.

