Covid-19 vaccine trials in Mumbai’s KEM Hospital likely by Friday

The King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, will start phase II and III trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca, a promising vaccine for coronavirus, mostly by September 11. This will be followed by the other civic-run hospital, BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central.

As HT reported earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the third week of August, sent two queries to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), asking about the budget and insurance of the volunteers who will participate in the trial.

Finally, after over two weeks of delays, on Monday, the ICMR responded to queries from KEM Hospital. But Nair Hospital is yet to get a response from the council.

“On Monday evening, we received a response from ICMR. I am yet to go through the details of it. But we will tentatively start the trial at KEM hospital by September 11. Then, in the second, we will initiate it in Nair Hospital,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

The Nair Hospital has selected 100 volunteers for the clinical trial, but cannot start the process until the council responds to them. “We have been sending them reminders everyday, but no one responds. Despite having the volunteers, we can’t start the trial,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital.

All the volunteers have been tested for Covid-19 through rapid antigen test (RAT) to overrule the presence of the virus. Also, they have been examined for Covid-19 antibodies to check if they were ever exposed to the infection in the past.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines in terms of volume, and British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca partnered together to manufacture the experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate formulated at the University of Oxford. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been named as Covidshield in India.

Already phase I of the trial has been completed in July, which has received promising responses. This will be the II and III trial of the vaccine. After the completion of the II trial, the reports will be submitted to the Data Safety Monitoring Board, to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization for the III stage of the trial.

In the earlier trials, it has been observed that he volunteers injected with two dosages induce a strong immune response. It provoked a T-cell (white blood cells that can attack cells infected with the coronavirus) response within 14 days of vaccination, and an antibody response within 28 days. The study was published in science journal Lancet.

Along with that KEM Hospital from August 21 has already started the other clinical trial on anti-tuberculosis vaccination—Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine (BCG) — to treat Covid-19 patients.