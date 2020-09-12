‘Covid-19 yet to reach peak in Maharashtra’

While Maharashtra went past 10 lakh Covid-19 cases on Friday, state health department officials said the pandemic is expected to rage on for two more months. Officials said the state has not touched the peak of coronavirus cases yet as districts are at various stages of the outbreak.

In the past 15 days alone, the state has added 83,198 active cases, with a 46.67% spike in active caseload. On August 27, Maharashtra had 178,234 active cases which rose to 261,432 on September 10.

Yet to peak

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the state will continue showing a higher number of cases as tests have increased. However, Awate pointed out the “positives” stating that over seven lakh people have recovered so far and the case fatality rate (CFR) has seen a dip in September.

He said the spread has moved from Mumbai-Thane belt to rural areas, adding that Nagpur and districts in western Maharashtra are seeing a high number of cases due to proximity to Pune district.

“We will continue to see a record high for a few more weeks. But there are positive signs in districts like Parbhani and Sindhudurg, where discharges are more than new cases… It is a tendency of people to look at 10 lakh cases, but it should be highlighted that over seven lakh people have recovered. Of them, nearly two lakh have recovered between August 25 and September 10,” he said.

Awate, however, conceded the concern for the state for the past few weeks is the spread of coronavirus in rural areas. “The spread in rural and semi-urban areas has seen an increase. For instance, the growth rate in Pune rural is 25%, while Pimpri-Chinchwad is 12%. The situation is similar in Solapur city and its rural part,” he said.

Subhash Salunkhe, former director of health services in Maharashtra, who is also on the state-appointed Covid task force, said, “We will record more cases for two more months. We are still reaching the peak of the pandemic. In the meantime, public and private hospitals need to work together to supplement the shortfall of health infrastructure in rural areas. Besides, self-discipline is crucial to help contain the spread.”

Deaths a concern

The increasing number of deaths on a daily basis is another worry for the state. In September alone, Maharashtra recorded 4,092 fatalities due to Covid-19, which is nearly 15% of the state’s death toll due to Covid. The state has, so far, recorded 28,724 fatalities since the outbreak.

Awate said, “The case fatality rate (CFR) in five districts, including Nagpur, Solapur and Mumbai, is higher than 3%. However, it will be brought under control with increased surveillance. On the positive side, CFR in September has been around 1.8%, which is lower than the overall rate (2.83%).”

Salunkhe blamed the lackadaisical approach of the district and municipal bodies to trace and track high-risk contacts in time as one of the reasons for mortality. He said, “There are laid protocols and guidelines; there is nothing left to do to bring down CFR other than aggressive surveillance. Tracing and tracking are crucial. Besides, the health department should also train doctors. An intensivist treating a patient in Mumbai or Thane will be different than one treating in rural or semi-urban areas.” The state government has started tele-ICU initiative for doctors from rural areas to get assistance from Covid task force of specialist doctors for critical patients.

Dr Sanjay Pattiwar, public health expert, said lack of manpower and late admission in hospital are key reasons for higher mortality rate. “People, especially with co-morbidities, need to get admitted in time. Generally, it is observed they get admitted four-five days after the first symptom appears, which is when they cannot get admitted on a normal oxygenated bed, but need ICCU beds. There is no skilled manpower. The government needs to think of training doctors and retrain them as the virus is changing patterns.”

Way forward

The state health department officials said people would have to get used to “living with the virus”, but with adequate precautions. A senior bureaucrat said, “Since unlocking of activities began, we had anticipated the increase in cases. Now with inter-district movement allowed, the cases have shot up. How can lockdown go on? People will have to carry on their activities, but they have to discipline themselves to save themselves from falling prey to the virus.”

Salunkhe added that though cases are going up in Mumbai and Pune over the past few days, a limited period lockdown will be “counter-productive”. “Instead, self-discipline is needed. I still see people in Pune do not wear face masks,” he said.

He added that despite the fatigue catching up, local bodies also need to continue surveillance. “People must remain alert for symptoms and get tested. People over the age of 60 must not step out; if any symptoms show, they need to get admitted to a Covid hospital,” he said.

Pattiwar added the state government needs to create more awareness, more so in rural areas. “The government needs to constantly remind people of the dangers of Covid and the precautions. Unless this is done, unlock and lack of precautions will continue to give rise to cases,” he said. “Successive governments have ignored health infrastructure in the country and state. However, there are two ways to look at it – glass half full or half empty. Right now, we need to look at the half-full and tackle the other bit later.”