Covid in Maharashtra: State sees sharpest 1-day spike of 18,105 cases

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single-day jump in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases with 18,105 new infections, taking the tally to 843,844. It also recorded 391 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the toll to 25,586.

The active cases in the state now stand at 205,428 as 13,988 patients were discharged. So far, 612,484 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate of the state stood at 72.58%.

Of the 391 deaths reported on Thursday, 268 were from the previous 48 hours, while 64 fatalities were from last week. The remaining 59 deaths were from the period before last week. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state improved to 3.03%

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,526 new infections, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 150,095. The city now has 21,439 active cases. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), excluding Mumbai, reported 2,804 new cases and 45 fatalities.

The recovery rate of Mumbai has improved to 80%. Mumbai also saw 37 deaths, taking the city’s death toll to 7,764. Among the fatalities recorded in Thursday, 20 patients were male, 17 were female. Of the 37 deaths, 23 patients had co-morbidities, while 10 of the deceased patients were between 40 to 60 years and 27 were above 60 years of age.

With the rising number of cases in the rural and semi-urban areas of the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in three districts, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. The CM said that this shift of hotspots from Mumbai-Thane belt to western Maharashtra was worrisome. Mumbai, Thane, and Pune region have 97,397 active cases, while the remaining 108,031 active cases are from the rest of state.

“The high rate of transmission of Covid-19 in western Maharashtra is worrisome. The shift of focus of the coronavirus from Mumbai-Thane belt to Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur adds to the responsibility,” he said in a statement. The three districts contributed 1,983 new infections on Thursday, with Satara district clocking 670 new cases, 486 in Kolhapur district and 845 cases in Sangli district. The three districts collectively added 79 fatalities on Thursday.

Thackeray, in a statement, said that the government was commencing a statewide health check-up of people.

This campaign, officials say, does not involve tests, but a door-to-door inquiry to check people if they have any symptoms, note down co-morbidities, movement of family members from or to any hotspot, etc.

The state would engage accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, its group leaders, district medical officers, and civic employees for the survey where they would be asked about any symptoms, if any member of their family or relative has travelled and come back home, if they follow measures such as social distancing, use mask and sanitisers, etc.

The CM said that the challenge before the administration is more, as unlike other countries, the country has several festivals and monsoon-related ailments, which add to the stress on the administration and medical infrastructure. “Muharram and Ganeshotsav were celebrated in the last few days. Now, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali will come. Therefore, our challenge becomes greater. This is a testing period,” Thackeray told collectors and civic officials during the review meeting.

The chief minister directed district officials to follow the laid down protocol, including tracing maximum contracts of a Covid positive patient, strict implementation of rules inside containment zones, etc. “No matter how many facilities are created, but in the end, if attention is paid to key points of the protocol, then results will show in 15 days. These protocols include tracing maximum contracts of a patient, diligent implementation of the ‘Chase The Virus’ campaign, increasing number of testing, door-to-door survey, etc.”

Meanwhile, Pune city continued to clock a high number of cases with 1,873 new infections, taking the tally to 106,428. It recorded 47 fatalities, taking the toll to 2,654. Pune’s satellite city Pimpri-Chinchwad clocked 979 new infections, while Pune district recorded 1,058 new cases, taking their respective tallies to 50,773 and 28,921. Pune district and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 23 and eight deaths on Thursday.

Nagpur city recorded 1,349 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, pushing the tally of confirmed to 24944 and death toll to 720. Nagpur rural reported 271 new cases and one death. Nashik City reported 708 new cases, while the rural part of Nashik saw 166 new cases. Ahmednagar district reported 473 new cases, while Ahmednagar city saw 265 new cases. Jalgaon district reported 516 new cases.

So far, 43,72,697 laboratory samples have been tested and the overall positivity rate for Covid-19 stood at 19.29%. Currently, 14,27,316 people are in home quarantine and 36,745 people are in institutional quarantine.