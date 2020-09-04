Covid in Mumbai: ₹27.48 lakh collected in fines from 2,798 who didn’t wear masks in public, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has collected ₹27.48 lakh in fines from 2,798 residents who were penalised for not wearing a mask in public places between April 9 and August 31 (close to five months), as a safety measure in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to officials, Andheri (West), Kandivli, Marine Lines, Pydhonie and Kalbadevi saw the highest number of offenders.

According to the BMC, those found in public places without wearing a mask were fined up to ₹1,000. The BMC in several cases has also issued warnings and till now it has issued warnings to 9,954 citizens.

In a statement, the BMC said, “The highest fine of ₹5.04 lakh has been collected in K- West ward, covering Andheri West, followed by ₹4.21 lakh fine from R-South ward covering Kandivli and ₹4.80 lakh from C ward, covering areas like Marine Lines, Kalbadevi and Pydhonie.”

The statement added, “ The highest amount, ₹9.45 lakh, was collected in May, followed by ₹5.88 lakh in June. In May 2020, fine was levied on 953 citizens, 589 in June and 523 in April.”

The BMC again appealed to citizens to wear a mask every time they were in a public place, so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Widespread use of masks and maintaining social distancing measures can prevent at least 200,000 Covid-19-related deaths by December 1, revealed a new modelling of the pandemic in the country.

The new data, which was released last Saturday, has underlined the critical need for the public to comply with the use of face masks, maintain social distancing norms and other Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of the contagion.