Covid positive accused, who fled from facility, tries to kill two cops

An arrested accused, who tested positive for Covid-19 and escaped from Shivaji Nagar isolation facility, has been booked by police in fresh case for trying to kill two policemen.

The accused Santosh Meghraj Tivarekar, 20, tested positive in July first week after being arrested by RCF police on June 29. Another accused, Irfan Shakir Ali Khan, 19, arrested in a separate case, also tested positive. Both of them were shifted to Shivaji Nagar isolation centre, from where they managed to flee on July 13.

According to police, Tivarekar is a habitual offender who has been named in several bodily and property crimes.

A patrol team of RCF police station spotted him on a two-wheeler on Thursday and chased him. However, Tivarekar dashed his two-wheeler into the police bike at a turn and fled from the spot.

“Our two policemen got injured and sustained head injury. We have registered an offence of attempt to murder against the accused along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Shashi Meena, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6.

The hunt for the accused is on and the police have intensified their search for both the accused.