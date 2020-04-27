Covid positive cop who was turned away by 4 civic hospitals dies

The 57-year-old head constable, who was denied admission in four civic hospitals, died of Covid-19 on Monday while undergoing treatment at King Edward Memorial Hospital, Parel. The constable, attached with the Kurla traffic division, is the third Mumbai police personnel to lose his life in 2 days. Over 50 Mumbai Police personnel have tested positive so far and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

A police officer confirmed the development to HT. Mumbai Police also confirmed the news in a Twitter post on Monday evening.

The head constable tested positive on Friday and was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of KEM Hospital. He had medical history of blood pressure, informed a senior police officer.

However, on April 21 he was allegedly denied admission by four civic hospitals despite having symptoms of Covid-19. His 25-year-old son took him to Rajawadi Hospital after he had developed fever, but the doctors allegedly conducted preliminary analysis and recommended home quarantine. “When I asked them to admit him, they claimed there was no bed available and asked me to take him to Kasturba Gandhi Hospital,” the son had told HT earlier.

He then took his father to Kasturba Hospital, where doctors supplied oxygen and asked him to take the personnel to BYL Nair Hospital. At Nair Hospital, too, the authorities denied admitting him saying they had no beds and that they do not test patients. “On their recommendation, I took my father to KEM Hospital, where doctors refused to admit him at first. It was only after I contacted the police that my father was admitted at the ICU at 11pm,” the youth said.

The deceased personnel’s brother is also a policeman attached with the Mumbai Police’s crime branch. The constable is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. His elder son works as CCTV operator at Mantralaya for a private firm on a contract basis.

A 35-year-old constable, also attached with the Kurla traffic division, has tested positive and is admitted at Thane’s Kaushalya Hospital. It is suspected that he contracted the virus from the head constable.