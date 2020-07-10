Covid positive MBBS students can confirm postgraduate admission online

Sections
The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Friday, allowed the MBBS students who have tested positive for Covid-19, and are under quarantine, to complete their admission process...

By Shreya Bhandary,

The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Friday, allowed the MBBS students who have tested positive for Covid-19, and are under quarantine, to complete their admission process for postgraduate courses online.

The circular came a day after HT reported about the Covid positive MBBS students unable to confirm their admissions to postgraduate courses. This circular, however, only gives relief to students who have tested positive and are under quarantine or after one or more family members have tested positive for the virus. All other students will have to physically report to their allotted colleges by July 14.

“In view of various representations from candidates who cannot physically join the allotted college, it is hereby decided by the authority that if the candidate or his/her parents have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently in quarantine, they should send their scanned documents to the allotted college for confirming the admissions,” stated the circular signed by CET cell commissioner Sandeep Kadam.

The circular further states that allotted colleges will verify documents of students online and accordingly confirm seats.



“I am currently working at a civic hospital in Mumbai, while my allotted college is in Nanded district. The travel will have to be arranged by me and that will be expensive considering the travel restrictions in place. We have repeatedly requested the CET cell to allow us to complete the process online, but have been denied the option, which is unfair,” said a student on condition of anonymity.

Officials from the state CET cell said their decision as announced in the latest circular stands final and students will have to abide by the same.

