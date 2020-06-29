Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Covid survivor RPF staff guards others against infection

Covid survivor RPF staff guards others against infection

Anand Kumar Jaiswar, a 38-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is a Covid-19 survivor who now educates railway passengers and railway employees to maintain hygiene...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:59 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Anand Kumar Jaiswar stationed at Central Railway’s (CR) Wadibunder railway yard in Mazgaon has been urging people to wash their hands and stay safe from Covid-19.

Anand Kumar Jaiswar, a 38-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is a Covid-19 survivor who now educates railway passengers and railway employees to maintain hygiene and wash their hands regularly to fight the coronavirus.

Jaiswar, who is posted at Central Railway’s (CR) Wadibunder railway yard in Mazgaon as a head constable, tested positive for the virus in May while working on the operation of passenger and parcel train movements.

On May 4, he developed a fever and mild cold. He was directed to the railway’s designated Covid hospital, Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central after his swab test results came back positive.

After 10 days at the hospital, he was asked to home quarantine for a week.



“I was initially nervous and scared as to how, despite taking all the precautions, I got infected. My senior officers and the doctors motivated and helped me to stay positive and calm,” said Jaiswar.

The virus, however, did not affect Jaiswar’s willpower, and he resumed work immediately after getting a fitness certificate from the doctors.

“Work of RPF is very crucial in the operation of trains, and particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. I wanted to resume work immediately as I felt fit but waited for the doctor’s approval. I resumed work on June 6 and have been working on the movement of passenger trains,” he said.

Jaiswar now asks passengers to regularly wash and sanitise their hands on the railway stations. “I tell passengers about my experience and how I overcame it. I tell them to eat healthily and regularly wash and sanitise their hands. One can fight the virus if one has strong willpower,” said Jaiswar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parents in Mumbai protest VIBGYOR fee hike; school says need it for study material
Jun 29, 2020 01:34 IST
Parents in Mumbai protest VIBGYOR fee hike; school says need it for study material
Jun 29, 2020 01:26 IST
College hiked fees, say students of Mumbai’s Mithibai College
Jun 29, 2020 01:24 IST
TISS to commence new academic year in virtual mode from July 27
Jun 29, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.