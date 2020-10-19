Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Cow vigilante attacked by 150 in Nallasopara near Mumbai; 14 held

Cow vigilante attacked by 150 in Nallasopara near Mumbai; 14 held

Rajesh Pal, 35, was allegedly thrashed by a 150-strong mob in Nallasopara (West) late on Sunday. Three cops who had escorted the victim, a cow vigilante, to check on alleged cow...

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Rajesh Pal, 35, was allegedly thrashed by a 150-strong mob in Nallasopara (West) late on Sunday. Three cops who had escorted the victim, a cow vigilante, to check on alleged cow slaughter rescued him and took him to a hospital. Police arrested 14 people in connection with the case on Monday.

The incident took place around 9.30pm, when the victim, Rajesh Pal, along with three cops from Nallasopara police station reached Sopara village upon receiving information about alleged cow slaughter. Pal, in his complaint, said that a mob of 150 men attacked him with weapons, lathis and iron rods.

Senior inspector Vasant Labde of Nalla Sopara police station said, “We have arrested 14 accused under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult that may lead to breaking public peace), 427 (mischief), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 145 (joining unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code and also sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. We produced the accused before the Vasai court on Monday which remanded them in police custody.” He added that the police are looking for the other accused and are investigating further.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Sack Kamal Nath from all posts: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi
Oct 20, 2020 01:58 IST
100 years of a Delhi education icon
Oct 20, 2020 01:52 IST
Delhiwale: Celebrating two lives
Oct 20, 2020 01:45 IST
Hyderabad student writes Bhagvad Gita on 4,042 rice grains
Oct 20, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.