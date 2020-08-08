CR gets go ahead to ply special trains for Ganesh Utsav

Sections
Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Railways is planning to run special trains to the Konkan region for Ganesh Utsav, which falls on August 22 this year. The Maharashtra government on Friday gave its approval for the special trains in reply to a letter by the Central Railway last month.

“I am directed to state here that the special trains may be scheduled to the Konkan region for the Ganpati festival in the current year. A valid confirmed ticket for the said trains will serve as the e-pass,” states the letter issued by Abhay Yawalkar, director, disaster management unit.

The Central Railway on July 23 had asked the state for its view on running special trains for the festival through Central, Western and Konkan railways.

Lakhs of people annually travel from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, to their home towns in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, for the 10-day festival.



