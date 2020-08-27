CR installs foot-operated handwash vending machines at CSMT

Passengers travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now be able to use a foot-operated handwash vending machine at platform number 14. The Central Railway (CR), under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has placed one vending machine at the station where four passengers can simultaneously wash their hands.

“This machine dispenses liquid handwash and water separately to passengers in a zero contact manner in view of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The machines will also be introduced in other suburban railway stations on CR.

In addition, the zonal railway has also manufactured a medical robot named Jivika that will be used to monitor temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen saturation of patients undergoing treatment at the railway hospital.

Earlier, the Western Railway manufactured a similar medical robot that is being used to treat coronavirus patients at railway operated Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

Further, CR has also started health screening camps at Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Dombivli, and Ghatkopar railway stations where passengers will be able to check their pulse rate, oxygen saturation and blood pressure. The reports will be analysed by doctors and will then be provided to the passengers.