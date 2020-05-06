CR transports 1 lakh masks from Mumbai to Telangana

Sections
Updated: May 06, 2020 21:47 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The Central Railway has recently transported one lakh N95 masks, 10 thousand eye protection goggles, 2,000 face shields and 75 pairs of protective footwear from the city to healthcare workers in Telangana.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) were transported from the city to Telangana swiftly after the zonal railways introduced digital payment option for booking of parcels.

“Digital payment has made the process of transferring parcels across states faster, smoother and saves any delays. A person can make digital payment and drop the parcel at the railway stations. The parcels would then be directly loaded in the train and moved to the destination.” said a senior Central Railway official.

Earlier, the payments had to be physically made at parcel booking counters in order to facilitate the movements of parcels in parcel trains.



The Central railway is scheduled to operate 323 parcel trains carrying essential commodities across states due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. In all, 224 parcel trains carrying 2,000 tonnes of essential commodities have already been operated to Kolkata, Guwahati, Secunderabad, Chennai and Jharkhand.

Citizens are also transporting essential commodities including medicines through parcel trains. The Central Railway transported urgent medical supplies to heart and cancer patients in Gorakhpur and Chiplun from the city. The medicines were picked from the house of relatives in Thane and Vikhroli and transported.

